Three-car crash on M1 near Redbourn junction

A crash involving three cars closed a lane of the M1 near the Redbourn junction this afternoon.

At about 4pm, AA Traffic reported that lane four of four northbound between Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead and Junction 9 for Redbourn was closed following the crash and that there were delays as a result.

Highways England confirmed the lane closure had been lifted, with the vehicles involved in the crash moved to the hard shoulder by 4.50pm.