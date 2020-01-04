Three-car crash on M1 near Redbourn junction
PUBLISHED: 17:15 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 04 January 2020
Archant
A crash involving three cars closed a lane of the M1 near the Redbourn junction this afternoon.
You may also want to watch:
At about 4pm, AA Traffic reported that lane four of four northbound between Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead and Junction 9 for Redbourn was closed following the crash and that there were delays as a result.
Highways England confirmed the lane closure had been lifted, with the vehicles involved in the crash moved to the hard shoulder by 4.50pm.