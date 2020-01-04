Advanced search

Three-car crash on M1 near Redbourn junction

PUBLISHED: 17:15 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 04 January 2020

Three cars have been involved in a collsion on the M1 between Hemel Hempstead and Redbourn this afternoon

Three cars have been involved in a collsion on the M1 between Hemel Hempstead and Redbourn this afternoon

Archant

A crash involving three cars closed a lane of the M1 near the Redbourn junction this afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

At about 4pm, AA Traffic reported that lane four of four northbound between Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead and Junction 9 for Redbourn was closed following the crash and that there were delays as a result.

Highways England confirmed the lane closure had been lifted, with the vehicles involved in the crash moved to the hard shoulder by 4.50pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bus driver killed in Smallford crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in Smallford. Picture: Archant

Police appeal after window smashed in St Albans burglary

Crime

Flamstead man given life imprisonment for murder of grandmother Christine Ford

Brian Coote has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering Flamstead grandmother Christine Ford. Picture: Herts police

St Albans teen arrested after man in 50s injured during confrontation with youths

Police have arrested a St Albans boy in connection with an assault investigation. Picture: ARCHANT

Flamstead man pleads guilty to murdering Christine Ford

71-year-old Christine Ford was murdered in Flamstead last year. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Bus driver killed in Smallford crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in Smallford. Picture: Archant

Police appeal after window smashed in St Albans burglary

Crime

Flamstead man given life imprisonment for murder of grandmother Christine Ford

Brian Coote has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering Flamstead grandmother Christine Ford. Picture: Herts police

St Albans teen arrested after man in 50s injured during confrontation with youths

Police have arrested a St Albans boy in connection with an assault investigation. Picture: ARCHANT

Flamstead man pleads guilty to murdering Christine Ford

71-year-old Christine Ford was murdered in Flamstead last year. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Three-car crash on M1 near Redbourn junction

Three cars have been involved in a collsion on the M1 between Hemel Hempstead and Redbourn this afternoon

Awful second half from St Albans City leaves them hanging on to a point with Hungerford

Jefferson Louis is mobbed after scoring his first St Albans City goal against Hungerford Town.

Daughter of fatal crash victim demands changes to make Redbourn Road safer

Whitney Elizabeth Hughes with her mum, Gillian Williams, who died on Redbourn Road in a traffic accident on October 9 where Tony Southwood was also tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Whitney Elizabeth Hughes

Herts Ad Year in Review: Business rates, a climate emergency and a new MP for St Albans

Campaigners from St Albans for Europe took part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Damian Boys

St Albans teen arrested after man in 50s injured during confrontation with youths

Police have arrested a St Albans boy in connection with an assault investigation. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists