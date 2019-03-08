Advanced search

Delays on M1 after multi-vehicle crash near Luton

PUBLISHED: 10:11 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 08 September 2019

Initially three lanes of the M1 were closed due to a multi-vehicle collision between Junction 10 for Luton and Junction 11 for Dunstable. Picture: Archant

Initially three lanes of the M1 were closed due to a multi-vehicle collision between Junction 10 for Luton and Junction 11 for Dunstable. Picture: Archant

Archant

Two lanes of the M1 remain closed due a multi-vehicle collision near Luton this morning.

Initially lanes two, three and four of the motorway were shut northbound between Junction 10 for Luton and Junction 11 for Dunstable, with all emergency services called to the scene to deal with the crash.

It is not clear the extent of any injuries.

Highways England has said lanes three and four still remain closed while the vehicles are recovered, with delays of 30 minutes.

