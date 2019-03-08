Advanced search

M1 crash causing delays near St Albans

PUBLISHED: 09:59 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 22 June 2019

Lane 3 of the M1 was closed near Watford this morning, causing delays back to the St Albans junction. Picture: Archant

Lane 3 of the M1 was closed near Watford this morning, causing delays back to the St Albans junction. Picture: Archant

Archant

There are delays on the M1 this morning near St Albans after a crash closed a lane.

Lane three of the motorway was shut southbound between Junction 6 for North Watford and Junction 5 for Harrow/Aylesbury/Watford following a two-vehicle collision.

Traffic officers have now cleared this to a safe location, but Highways England is reporting "residual delays in the area".

