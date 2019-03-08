M1 crash causing delays near St Albans
PUBLISHED: 09:59 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 22 June 2019
Archant
There are delays on the M1 this morning near St Albans after a crash closed a lane.
Lane three of the motorway was shut southbound between Junction 6 for North Watford and Junction 5 for Harrow/Aylesbury/Watford following a two-vehicle collision.
Traffic officers have now cleared this to a safe location, but Highways England is reporting "residual delays in the area".