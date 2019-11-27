Car flips over M1 crash barrier near St Albans and lands on A414 after HGV collision

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH @roadpoliceBCH

A car which crashed with a heavy goods vehicle on the M1 between the junctions for St Albans and Hemel Hempstead in the early hours of this morning flipped several times before going over the crash barrier onto the adjacent A414.

Emergency services were called at about 12.35am to reports of a collision involving a car and a HGV between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead on the northbound stretch of the M1.

Tweeting a picture of the car - which ended up on the A414, causing severe delays between St Albans to Hemel Hempstead - the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: "Believe it or not, the two occupants of this car gor out and ran away after rolling several times and coming over the crash barrier from the M1 on to the A414. Manhunt under way!"

Firefighters also attended and confirmed nobody was trapped in either vehicle, but crews helped to make the scene safe.