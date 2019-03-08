Advanced search

Lane closure on M1 Junction 8 slip road after crash

PUBLISHED: 10:59 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 22 September 2019

There has been a crash on the M1 at the J8 southbound entry slip. Picture: Archant

There has been a crash on the M1 at the J8 southbound entry slip. Picture: Archant

Archant

A lane is closed on the Junction 8 slip road of the M1 southbound near St Albans after a collision this morning.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services are on the scene and motorists are being advised to approach with caution.

At about 10.40am, Highways England tweeted: #M1 at southbound entry slip at J8 for #Breakspears #HemelHampstead, lane 1 is closed following a traffic collision. Traffic officers, @roadpoliceBCH and ambulance at scene dealing. Please approach with caution and observe lane closures on your approach from the #A414."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St Albans to celebrate World Car Free Day

Seven roads in St Albans will be closed on Sunday in honour of World Car Free Day. Picture: Harry Rutter

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Pub in the Park will be coming back to St Albans after success of inaugural event

Pub in the Park.

Man hurt in serious crash in Hemel Hempstead this morning

Police are at the crash on St Agenells Lane, Hemel, this morning. Picture: Archant

St Albans estate agent honoured with window display

The window display at Hamptons in St Albans created in honour of Jamie Reynolds. Picture: Roxanne Holland

Most Read

St Albans to celebrate World Car Free Day

Seven roads in St Albans will be closed on Sunday in honour of World Car Free Day. Picture: Harry Rutter

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

Pub in the Park will be coming back to St Albans after success of inaugural event

Pub in the Park.

Man hurt in serious crash in Hemel Hempstead this morning

Police are at the crash on St Agenells Lane, Hemel, this morning. Picture: Archant

St Albans estate agent honoured with window display

The window display at Hamptons in St Albans created in honour of Jamie Reynolds. Picture: Roxanne Holland

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans Macmillan coffee mornings to raise money for people with cancer

macmillan

Lane closure on M1 Junction 8 slip road after crash

There has been a crash on the M1 at the J8 southbound entry slip. Picture: Archant

Anti-social parking on the rise in Harpenden, police report

Herts police are cracking down on anti-social parking.

Nick Isiekwe has Eddie Jones’s backing to help him back into England fold

Nick Isiekwe (left) hopes to join Saracens team-mate Maro Itoje back in the England fold sooner rather than later. Picture: DANNY LOO

FA Cup: Worthing snatch replay after St Albans City throw it away

St Albans City hosted Worthing in the FA Cup at Clarence Park.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists