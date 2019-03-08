Lane closure on M1 Junction 8 slip road after crash

There has been a crash on the M1 at the J8 southbound entry slip. Picture: Archant Archant

A lane is closed on the Junction 8 slip road of the M1 southbound near St Albans after a collision this morning.

Emergency services are on the scene and motorists are being advised to approach with caution.

At about 10.40am, Highways England tweeted: #M1 at southbound entry slip at J8 for #Breakspears #HemelHampstead, lane 1 is closed following a traffic collision. Traffic officers, @roadpoliceBCH and ambulance at scene dealing. Please approach with caution and observe lane closures on your approach from the #A414."