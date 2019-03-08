Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

M1 crackdown reduces collisions by a third

PUBLISHED: 07:15 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:37 15 August 2019

Highways England initiative has reduced collisions on the M1 and raised road safety awareness. Picture: Highways England

Highways England initiative has reduced collisions on the M1 and raised road safety awareness. Picture: Highways England

Archant

A week of action to improve safety on the M1 helped to reduce collisions by almost a third.

The number of incidents during the Highways England initiative fell from 90 collisions during the previous week to 64 during the week of action.

All three Highways England's unmarked HGV supercabs took to the M1 to capture dangerous driving and nearly 200 vehicles were pulled over by police during the week - including 24 in Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.

Traffic officers also joined forces with the emergency services to provide free tyre checks and safety tips to hundreds of drivers at motorway services along the M1.

To raise awareness of dangerous driving, footage was released showing a lorry driver making a credit card payment on his mobile phone.

Richard Leonard, the head of road safety at Highways England, said: "We've been really impressed with the results of our week of action on the M1 which shows how making little changes to the way you drive can make a big difference to safety on our motorways.

"Our HGV supercabs helped the police identify almost 200 dangerous drivers who could have caused collisions if they hadn't been pulled over, and our safety tips at motorway services and in the media also helped to make the M1 safer for everyone.

"As part of our current motorway driving campaign, we're encouraging drivers to remember the basics of motorway driving to help keep us all moving so that the number of accidents continue to fall in the weeks and months ahead."

Most Read

Travellers move on from Harpenden Common

Travellers have left Harpenden Common this morning.

Dead stag still decomposing by St Albans roadside

The dead stag is still decomposing by the road over a week after it was found dead, without antlers.

St Albans man forced to barricade rat in cupboard during infestation

Lee Sharman had to barricade a rat infestation on the balcony of his second-floor flat on Lemsford Road. Picture: Lee Sharman

People invited to join buddy up scheme when using crime-ridden St Albans to Hatfield pathway

A woman walking along the Alban Way in Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans residents unhappy about bus service changes

A bus stop in Mayne Avenue, St Albans. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Most Read

Travellers move on from Harpenden Common

Travellers have left Harpenden Common this morning.

Dead stag still decomposing by St Albans roadside

The dead stag is still decomposing by the road over a week after it was found dead, without antlers.

St Albans man forced to barricade rat in cupboard during infestation

Lee Sharman had to barricade a rat infestation on the balcony of his second-floor flat on Lemsford Road. Picture: Lee Sharman

People invited to join buddy up scheme when using crime-ridden St Albans to Hatfield pathway

A woman walking along the Alban Way in Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans residents unhappy about bus service changes

A bus stop in Mayne Avenue, St Albans. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

M1 crackdown reduces collisions by a third

Highways England initiative has reduced collisions on the M1 and raised road safety awareness. Picture: Highways England

Check out a Carnival of Fitness at St Albans gym

The Nuffield Health TV advert was filmed in St Albans.

St Albans Podcast: Exploring anxiety and modern technology with local author

What's coming up on the St Albans Podcast this week?

Five talking points following St Albans City’s loss to Braintree Town

All eyes on the ball during St Albans City's 3-0 defeat to Braintree Town. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Tributes paid to a St Albans World War Two sergeant who was executed by the Nazis on an SAS mission

SAS Sgt Frank Ernest Terry-Hall. Picture: Submitted by Frank Guest
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists