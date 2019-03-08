Advanced search

Closure on M1 may affect traffic travelling to St Albans

PUBLISHED: 09:55 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 27 August 2019

A crash on the M1 motorway may cause delays for traffic travelling from St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

The M1 is shut after a serious collision between Luton and Aylesbury.

The crash took place at around 9am today on the southbound carriageway of the M1 between Junction 11 for Luton and Dunstable and Junction 11A for Luton and Aylesbury.

A full closure is now in place between Junction 11 and Junction 12 for Flitwick.

Traffic officers and the fire service are on the scene, and drivers are advised to consider alternative routes to Luton Airport.

