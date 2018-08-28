Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man wanted in connection with burglaries across 10 towns, including Welwyn, Stevenage, Harpenden and Royston

PUBLISHED: 16:11 06 December 2018

Craig Raeside is wanted in connection with a number of house burglaries. Picture: Herts Police

Craig Raeside is wanted in connection with a number of house burglaries. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

Police are trying to trace a man who is wanted for conspiracy to commit burglary.

Craig Raeside, 43, whose last known address is in Luton, is being sought by police in connection with a number of house burglaries in Hertfordshire that occurred between April and October this year.

The burglaries took place overnight in Hatfield, Harpenden, Hertford, Hitchin, Hoddesdon, Royston, Stevenage, Tring, Ware and Welwyn.

•If you have seen Craig, or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report quoting crime reference 41/37255/18.

•Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Man wanted in connection with burglaries across 10 towns, including Welwyn, Stevenage, Harpenden and Royston

37 minutes ago Nina Morgan
Craig Raeside is wanted in connection with a number of house burglaries. Picture: Herts Police

Police are trying to trace a man who is wanted for conspiracy to commit burglary.

M25 closed in St Albans area due to overturned lorry

14:47 Nina Morgan
A lorry has overturned on the M25 resulting in long delays. Picture: Highways England

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on the M25 in Hertfordshire involving an overturned lorry.

Hitchin and Harpenden MP wins Newcomer Conservative of the Year award

13:55 Georgia Barrow
Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has won Patchwork: Newcomer Conservative MP of the Year 2018. Picture: Alastair Fyfe

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami won the Patchwork Foundation’s Newcomer Conservative MP of the Year award at a ceremony held at Speaker’s House yesterday.

Volunteers offered free access to St Albans leisure centres

13:30 Franki Berry
Westminster Lodge in St Albans

Volunteers around St Albans can now get free access to leisure facilities as part of a new scheme.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Two charged with murder in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Christmas Festival cancelled at Herts County Showground

Herts County Showground, where the Meraki Christmas Festival was in-part taking place. Picture: Google.

Dismay after knitted post box topper is torched by vandals

Knitted pillar box topper in St Albans.

London Colney woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

Terminally ill St Albans mum is gifted dream wedding organised in 36 hours to beat prognosis

Tasha Burton. Picture: Ayeesha Walsh at Moments in Eternity Wedding Photography
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide