Man wanted in connection with burglaries across 10 towns, including Welwyn, Stevenage, Harpenden and Royston

Craig Raeside is wanted in connection with a number of house burglaries. Picture: Herts Police Archant

Police are trying to trace a man who is wanted for conspiracy to commit burglary.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Craig Raeside, 43, whose last known address is in Luton, is being sought by police in connection with a number of house burglaries in Hertfordshire that occurred between April and October this year.

The burglaries took place overnight in Hatfield, Harpenden, Hertford, Hitchin, Hoddesdon, Royston, Stevenage, Tring, Ware and Welwyn.

•If you have seen Craig, or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report quoting crime reference 41/37255/18.

•Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.