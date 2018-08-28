Man wanted after alleged eight-month burglary spree across Herts
PUBLISHED: 10:34 08 January 2019
Archant
A Luton man is wanted by police after an alleged eight-month burglary spree across Hertfordshire.
Craig Raeside, 43, is wanted for a number of house burglaries in Hitchin, Stevenage, Royston, Hatfield, Welwyn, Harpenden, Tring, Ware, Hertford and Hoddesdon that took place between April and December last year.
If you have seen Craig or know where he is, contact the non-emergency number 101, or online at herts.police.uk/report, quoting crime reference 41/37255/18.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
