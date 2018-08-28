Advanced search

Luton man arrested on suspicion of Redbourn burglary after high-ticket items stolen

PUBLISHED: 08:01 28 January 2019

This off-road bike is reported to have been taken during a burglary in Flamsteadbury Lane, Redbourn. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A Luton man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a number of high-ticket items were stolen from a Redbourn property at the weekend.

Between 9pm on Saturday and 8.30am yesterday (Sunday) offenders gained access to an address in Flamsteadbury Lane.

Three off-road bikes (including the two pictured), two black Toyota Hiluxs (both pictured), a Mercedes Sprinter van, a black Golf GTI, two trailers, welders, generators, a Karcher pressure washer, and three snap-on tool boxes containing tools were taken.

The Mercedes Sprinter has been recovered in Luton this morning, but police are asking if anyone who has seen the vehicle or bikes pictured to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/8718/19.

Similarly, any witnesses or anyone with other information that could help officers should get in touch on 101 quoting the crime reference. You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

A 46-year-old man from Luton has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in police custody at this time.

