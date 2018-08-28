Luton & Dunstable Hospital keen to hear from former patients in St Albans and Harpenden for 80th anniversary

Nurses at Luton & Dunstable Hospital. Picture: Luton & Dunstable Hospital Archant

Luton & Dunstable Hospital is celebrating its 80th birthday next month and is looking for stories from St Albans and Harpenden.

Luton & Dunstable Hospital when it first opened. Picture: Luton & Dunstable Hospital Luton & Dunstable Hospital when it first opened. Picture: Luton & Dunstable Hospital

The hospital will turn 80 years old on Thursday, February 14, and is keen to hear from patients and staff who have used the hospital over the decades.

They would especially like to hear from people with generations of children born at the hospital, who have worked there or, if possible, a local resident who was a patient when the hospital first opened in 1939.

Luton & Dunstable Hospital being opened by Queen Mary in 1939. Picture: Luton & Dunstable Hospital Luton & Dunstable Hospital being opened by Queen Mary in 1939. Picture: Luton & Dunstable Hospital

The hospital was opened by Queen Mary (the Queen’s grandmother) and was built, equipped and maintained as a voluntary organisation for its first nine years, before the creation of the NHS in 1948.

On the day, the hospital will have live music, an exhibition of the hospital’s history, special guests, a service of celebration and a birthday cake competition.

Luton & Dunstable Hospital now. Picture: Luton & Dunstable Hospital Luton & Dunstable Hospital now. Picture: Luton & Dunstable Hospital

To tell your story please email communications@ldh.nhs.uk or call 01582 497408.