Four people arrested at Luton Airport under Terrorism Act

Four people have been arrested at Luton Airport under the Terrorism Act.

Four Sri Lankan nationals have been arrested at Luton Airport under suspicion of 'being a member of a proscribed organisation'.

A 35-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were arrested under section 11 of the Terrorism Act after they arrived at London Luton Airport over the weekend.

All four were arrested by counter-terrorism policing officers from Eastern Region Specialist Operation Unit (ERSOU), and the investigation is now being led by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

The woman has since been bailed to a date in early November, pending further enquiries, and the three men remain in custody at a south London police station.

Enquiries into the circumstances are continuing.