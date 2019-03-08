Advanced search

Four people arrested at Luton Airport under Terrorism Act

PUBLISHED: 16:53 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 07 October 2019

Four people have been arrested at Luton Airport under the Terrorism Act. Picture: Luton Airport

Four people have been arrested at Luton Airport under the Terrorism Act. Picture: Luton Airport

Four Sri Lankan nationals have been arrested at Luton Airport under suspicion of 'being a member of a proscribed organisation'.

A 35-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were arrested under section 11 of the Terrorism Act after they arrived at London Luton Airport over the weekend.

All four were arrested by counter-terrorism policing officers from Eastern Region Specialist Operation Unit (ERSOU), and the investigation is now being led by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

The woman has since been bailed to a date in early November, pending further enquiries, and the three men remain in custody at a south London police station.

Enquiries into the circumstances are continuing.

