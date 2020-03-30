Luton airport terminal remains open to accommodate flow of vital cargo

Luton Airport Teminal remains open, however shops and restaurants are closed. Picture: Luton Airport Archant

Luton airport remains open but will cease operations if necessary amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The terminal at London Luton Airpiort is currently open, however all shops and restaurants have all closed, except those selling essential items.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the airport said: ”Air travel is considered a key service under the latest government guidance, and for now we are continuing to operate the airport to accommodate a limited number of flights to help the flow of vital cargo, including medical supplies and to repatriate citizens to their home countries.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and should it become necessary for us to cease operations then we will do so. In the meantime, we are working hard to maintain the highest standards of health and safety for passengers and staff.”

The airport’s mid-term and long-term car parks have been closed, and public transport providers have reduced services to the airport to reflect the reduced demand.

Meanwhile many airlines, including Easyjet have chosen to ground all its flights due to the pandemic, while Ryanair is operating only 90 per cent of its service.