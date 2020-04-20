Medically trained Luton airport staff redeployed to help ambulance service

Luton airport has pledged to support the community duing the coronavrius outbreak and has redeployed some of its medically trained staff to help the East of England Ambulance Service. Picture: London Luton Airport Archant

Luton airport has pledged to support the community during the lockdown period, as the number of passengers nears zero, and 70 per cent of the workforce is no longer involved in the daily running of the airport.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Supported by its shareholders AENA and AMP Capital, LLA is focusing on using its facilities to support the wider community.

While a minimum level of staffing is required to continue essential operations, some of the airport’s medically trained firefighters will be redeployed with the East of England Ambulance Service to assist them with their duties.

The airport has also created an online volunteer hub, with the target of providing at least 100 volunteers, across 18 different charities and organisations.

This includes Achieving Together, one of the UK’s providers of support for people with learning disabilities and autism.

The airport’s large and accessible site has also registered its equipment and facilities for central government, local authorities and health services to use.

You may also want to watch:

It has also offered the use of the airport’s car parks for a coronavirus testing site if required.

All of these measures build on the support already offered to the local community by LLA, including working with the airport’s restaurants to donate food items to local homeless charities.

The airport remains open for repatriation, medical and military flights, as well as cargo flights, ensuring the delivery of vital supplies including medical equipment.

LLA CEO Alberto Martin said: “The desire from our teams and partners to support those in greatest need during these extraordinary times fills me with admiration for our people and wider airport community.

“With their backing and the support of our shareholders, we will do all we can to support both our local community, and the wider national effort in tackling the pandemic.”

At the time of writing, the country is entering its fifth week of lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus, which is seen almost all commercial flights and holidays cancelled for passengers across the country.

A number of residents have remained stuck in foreign countries.