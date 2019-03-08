Advanced search

Luton Airport welcomes record number of passengers from St Albans

PUBLISHED: 11:22 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 31 May 2019

Luton Airport had more passengers from St Albans district last year than from any other part of the county. Picture: Luton Airport

Luton Airport had more passengers from St Albans district last year than from any other part of the county. Picture: Luton Airport

Archant

Luton Airport had more passengers from St Albans last year than from any other part of the county, according to the latest statistics.

April this year marked the first time that Luton Airport had served  17 million passengers over a 12-month period, with residents from Herts, Beds and Bucks accounting for 30 per cent of passengers in 2018.

People from St Albans district were the most frequent flyers, with 546,603 passengers from the area travelling through the airport last year - the equivalent of 3.71 journeys for every resident.

This represents an increase of 36 per cent from last year.

More than two million Herts residents flew in total, compared to 1.8 million in 2017, representing an 11 per cent rise.

Luton Airport chief executive, Alberto Martin, said: "We are delighted to have welcomed a record number of local residents. We're aware of the important role which we play in the local community."

