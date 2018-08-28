Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Drop in noise complaints for Luton Airport

PUBLISHED: 14:28 27 December 2018

London Luton Airport. Picture: Luton Airport

London Luton Airport. Picture: Luton Airport

Archant

The number of noise complaints received by Luton Airport between July and September has fallen compared to the same time last year.

There has been a 45 per cent drop in noise complaints for the third quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2017, with 3,175 complaints in total compared to 5,785 last year.

The number of complainants has also fallen, from 666 in the third quarter of 2017 to 415 in the most recent quarter. Sixty per cent of all complaints during this period came from just 10 individuals.

During the third quarter of this year 4.95 million passengers travelled through the airport, compared to 4.79 million in the same period last year.

Flight operations manager James Dontas said: ““While noise from aircraft is unavoidable, we are always working to minimise and mitigate its impact on the local community wherever possible.”

Most Read

Drawing competition postbox confuses St Albans residents this Christmas

The fake postbox in Christopher Place which confused St Albans residents. Pictrue: Archant

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans photographer runner-up in RSPCA competition

Molly Charnock, 13, came runner-up out of more than 4,700 entries across England and Wales in the 12-15 Mobile Phone and Devices category with her entry: �Puppy�.

National South: David Moyo all smiles as his dreams of goals against Hemel Hempstead brings victory to St Albans City

David Moyo scored twice for St Albans City against former club Hemel Hempstead Town. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Burglars break in to Wheathampstead Post Office and Redbourn Co-op

Police are investigating two burglaries which took place in Wheathampstead and Redbourn.

Most Read

Ten Things I Still Miss About Arsenal’s Highbury Stadium

The main entrance at Highbury Stadium, London.

Neighbours’ ‘living hell’ as Archway estate is left with no heating – for six months

Islington's Crouch Hall Court estate, N19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Marcel Campbell: King’s Cross man Reece Williams jailed for 12 years over fatal stabbing in Upper Street

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brighton v Arsenal: PREVIEW

#includeImage($article, 225)

Nationalise the Royal Mail and get us a good Brexit deal: Emily Thornberry tells the Gazette what she wants for Christmas

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Drop in noise complaints for Luton Airport

London Luton Airport. Picture: Luton Airport

St Albans Cathedral nearly ready to open new Welcome Centre in 2019

Very Reverend Dr Jeffrey John laying bricks for the new Vestry. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Cathedral

Post-Christmas Santa Hunt kicks off in St Albans

The Wick

National South: David Moyo all smiles as his dreams of goals against Hemel Hempstead brings victory to St Albans City

David Moyo scored twice for St Albans City against former club Hemel Hempstead Town. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

National South: Moyo’s double brings derby joy for St Albans City over Hemel Hempstead Town

St Albans City hosted near neighbours Hemel Hempstead Town in a traditional Boxing Day match.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists