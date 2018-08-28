Drop in noise complaints for Luton Airport

London Luton Airport. Picture: Luton Airport Archant

The number of noise complaints received by Luton Airport between July and September has fallen compared to the same time last year.

There has been a 45 per cent drop in noise complaints for the third quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2017, with 3,175 complaints in total compared to 5,785 last year.

The number of complainants has also fallen, from 666 in the third quarter of 2017 to 415 in the most recent quarter. Sixty per cent of all complaints during this period came from just 10 individuals.

During the third quarter of this year 4.95 million passengers travelled through the airport, compared to 4.79 million in the same period last year.

Flight operations manager James Dontas said: ““While noise from aircraft is unavoidable, we are always working to minimise and mitigate its impact on the local community wherever possible.”