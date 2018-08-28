Advanced search

Luton Airport celebrates official opening of new terminal

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 December 2018

Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling opens the upgraded terminal at Luton Airport with CEO Nick Barton. Picture: Luton Airport

Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling opens the upgraded terminal at Luton Airport with CEO Nick Barton. Picture: Luton Airport

Archant

Luton Aiport’s three-year transformation has come to an end with the official opening of the newly-upgraded terminal.

Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling opens the upgraded terminal at Luton Airport. Picture: Luton AirportSecretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling opens the upgraded terminal at Luton Airport. Picture: Luton Airport

The airport underwent a £160 million development, the biggest in its 80-year history, which will increase its annual capacity by 50 per cent - meaning 18 million passengers per year by 2020.

The upgraded terminal features 30 new shops, more than 1,000 extra seats, a new boarding pier and an expanded security search area.

It was officially opened by Transport Secretary Chris Grayling on Thursday, December 13.

Luton Airport CEO Nick Barton said: “2018 has been a milestone year for LLA. We celebrated our 80th anniversary in the summer and now we have completed our three-year transformation which brings a host of benefits to passengers.”

The newly upgraded terminal at London Luton Airport was officially opened by Transport Secretary Chris Grayling. Picture: Luton AirportThe newly upgraded terminal at London Luton Airport was officially opened by Transport Secretary Chris Grayling. Picture: Luton Airport

Since the work began passenger numbers have already increased by 35 per cent.

