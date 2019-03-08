Increase in noise complaints to Luton Airport

Luton Airport has received an increase in noise complaints in the first quarter of 2019. Picture: Luton Airport Archant

Luton Airport's first quarterly monitoring report of 2019 shows an increase in noise complaints from this time last year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

A total of 2,793 complaints were received in the first quarter of the year from 121 individuals, which is an average of 23 complaints per person. During the same period in 2018, the airport received 1,310 complaints from 111 individuals, at an average of 11 complaints per person.

Passenger numbers also increased by 12 per cent compared to the same time last year. The report also showed that 88 per cent of all complaints were made by just 10 residents, and only 34 came from residents who had not contacted the airport before.

As part of its five-year noise action plan, the airport is holding regular public surgery events for residents, and invests £100,000 a year on insulating properties against aircraft noise in Herts and Beds.