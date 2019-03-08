Have your say on Luton Airport expansion

Stevenage residents are being troubled by low-flying planes departing from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Time is running out for the district's residents to have their say on Luton Airport's expansion plans to accommodate more passengers.

Luton Borough Council's airport company, London Luton Airport Ltd (LLAL) started its latest consultation yesterday, with a series of 34 consultation events taking place across the region.

The events will take place between October 25 and December 7, and members of the public will have the opportunity to look at the plans, speak with members of the project team and provide their views, before the consultation closes on December 16.

Following feedback received during the first consultation in summer 2018, LLAL is proposing sustainable, phased growth of the airport to 32 million passengers per annum (mppa) by 2039.

This will involve providing a second terminal north of the runway and extensive new airfield infrastructure.

Also proposed are a third station and extension for the Luton DART fast transit from Luton Airport Parkway station to the new terminal, plus on and off-site highway improvements.

LLAL is also proposing a new incremental funding package, which would provide up to an additional £14 million a year at 32 mppa for the local communities most impacted by airport operations.

They are not proposing any changes to the existing single runway, or any increase in the number of night flights currently permitted between 11.30pm and 6am.

Chief executive of Luton Borough Council Robin Porter said the airport is a key driver for economic growth and prosperity in the region.

He said: "The proposed development would deliver enormous benefits, including an estimated 16,000 new jobs, with around a third of those directly employed at the airport."

St Albans MP Anne Main opposes the expansion plan, describing the situation as "intolerable".

She said: "The judge and jury arrangement between Luton Borough Council and the airport has meant that residents feel they have no voice and whatever they do doesn't make a difference.

"Luton has quickly exceeded their previous passenger number estimates and they will no doubt do that again if this expansion is granted."

Full details on the consultation are available at www.futureluton.llal.org.uk