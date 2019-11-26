Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge
PUBLISHED: 13:59 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 26 November 2019
Archant
Roads will be closed near Luton Airport while a bridge is installed across the A1081.
The bridge is the next significant milestone in the construction of the £225 million Direct Air-Rail Transit (DART), between Luton Airport Parkway station and London Luton Airport.
Road closures will be in place from 8pm on Friday, November 29, until 5am on Monday, December 2.
The A1081 will be closed in both directions between the Percival Way roundabout and the B653 traffic lights, and from the Kimpton Road roundabout to the B653 traffic lights.
A signed diversion route will be in place, which will take traffic via the A505 on Kimpton Road and Gypsy Lane.
To minimise disruption, the DART Gateway Bridge has been built near to its point of installation by the Percival Way roundabout, and will be lifted, transported and lowered into position by specialist heavy duty movers.