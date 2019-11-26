Advanced search

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

PUBLISHED: 13:59 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 26 November 2019

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Archant

Roads will be closed near Luton Airport while a bridge is installed across the A1081.

The bridge is the next significant milestone in the construction of the £225 million Direct Air-Rail Transit (DART), between Luton Airport Parkway station and London Luton Airport.

You may also want to watch:

Road closures will be in place from 8pm on Friday, November 29, until 5am on Monday, December 2.

The A1081 will be closed in both directions between the Percival Way roundabout and the B653 traffic lights, and from the Kimpton Road roundabout to the B653 traffic lights.

A signed diversion route will be in place, which will take traffic via the A505 on Kimpton Road and Gypsy Lane.

To minimise disruption, the DART Gateway Bridge has been built near to its point of installation by the Percival Way roundabout, and will be lifted, transported and lowered into position by specialist heavy duty movers.

Most Read

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in Hitchin

Lucas House, Wratten Road East, Hitchin. Picture: Micahel Graham

Breakable or dangerous items to be removed from St Albans gravestones

Cemetery staff in St Albans will remove breakable or dangerous items from graves. Picture: Danny Loo

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

A decade in property: Local agents look back on 10 years of changes

Pre-Brexit stamp duty changes had a major impact on the local market, says Steve Walker from Collinson Hall in St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans children with suspected autism face 800-strong waiting list for assessment

Andrea Wright and her five-year-old son Cruz, who is about number 400 on the waiting list for an autism assessment at the CDAC clinic. Picture: Submitted by Andrea Wright

Most Read

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in Hitchin

Lucas House, Wratten Road East, Hitchin. Picture: Micahel Graham

Breakable or dangerous items to be removed from St Albans gravestones

Cemetery staff in St Albans will remove breakable or dangerous items from graves. Picture: Danny Loo

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

A decade in property: Local agents look back on 10 years of changes

Pre-Brexit stamp duty changes had a major impact on the local market, says Steve Walker from Collinson Hall in St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans children with suspected autism face 800-strong waiting list for assessment

Andrea Wright and her five-year-old son Cruz, who is about number 400 on the waiting list for an autism assessment at the CDAC clinic. Picture: Submitted by Andrea Wright

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

SSML Premier Division: Harpenden Town keep pressure on leaders with Biggleswade United win

Bobby Dance scored Harpendens first goal against Biggleswade United. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

St Albans shopping centre launches Festive Trail for Christmas

Christopher Place and St Albans BID are holding a Festive Trail this season.

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Tributes for true St Albans City great Phil Wood

St Albans City 1970-71: back row: Mike Pardey, John Oxley, Les Burgess, Trevor Howard, Ray Bloxham, Paul White, Phil Wood Front row: Les Picking, Roger Grant, Bobby Childs, Dave Neville (captain), John Butterfield, Tony Roberts Inset: Paul Collett. Mascot: Stephen Eldridge.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists