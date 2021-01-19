Luton Airport flight path public consultation in final weeks

Published: 4:27 PM January 19, 2021

There are just two weeks left to respond to a consultation on arrival routes into London Luton Airport (LLA).

The consultation period, which opened in 2020, will close on February 5, meaning there is still time for residents of communities surrounding the airport to submit their responses that will shape the outcome.

READ MORE: Proposed flight path changes at Luton Airport could cause disruption to our area, say campaigners

The consultation looks at two options to simplify the arrival routes for flights into the UK’s fifth busiest airport and segregate them from Stansted’s, ensuring safety.

Due to the pandemic, the consultation has largely been digital to allow for engagement with the majority of stakeholders. A virtual exhibition offers access to all the information needed to make an informed decision and provide feedback that will help determine the final proposal.

The consultation, which is running for more than 15 weeks in order to give people enough time to investigate the proposals and respond, has already had over 1,000 responses, but LLA and air traffic control provider NATS are urging everyone to check if they will be affected by the proposals and respond before the deadline.

RELATED STORY: Luton Airport's latest plans branded 'fundamentally unsustainable' by campaign groups

You may also want to watch:

All online responses must be received before midnight on Friday, February 5. Postal responses should be sent with enough time to ensure delivery by the consultation closure date.

Some communities currently overflown by Luton arrivals and using the existing holds would experience less arrivals traffic under these proposals; including Melbourn and Royston.

READ MORE: Luton Airport expansions deemed ‘unjustified’ and ‘unmerited’ by Hertfordshire opposition groups

Lee Boulton from NATS said: “The pandemic has of course drastically reduced the number of flights using not only Luton Airport, but all airports in the UK these past months.

"However, work on this proposal started in 2017 and is driven by the underlying safety requirement to reduce the region’s airspace complexity and will still be necessary even if air traffic recovers from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic more slowly than predicted.”

Neil Thompson, operations director at LLA, said: “Thanks to our virtual exhibition, it has never been easier to participate in such an important consultation. While we’ve been pleased by the overall response so far, we’re keen to hear from as many communities as possible.

"With just two weeks to go, we urge everyone living or working in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex and Suffolk to use the illustrative online postcode tool and see what the proposals may mean for you and provide your feedback before February 5.”

To find out more and submit a response, visit nats.aero/vr/ad6