Love is in the air in St Albans this month
PUBLISHED: 11:02 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 12 February 2020
Archant
St Albans is preparing for a month of love as it transforms into a romantic backdrop with a series of light installations, similar to the popular Christmas decorations.
Installations will be around St Albans for February. Picture: Ian Parkinson
One of the contemporary love installations is a giant heart which will be situated in the city centre by the medieval Clock Tower.
There will also be a stacked love cube sign at the top of St Peter's Street which will have that Instagram appeal. A love seat outside the Museum + Gallery will provide a perfect place to get that romantic loving feeling, or to capture a proposal. An Instagram competition will be running with the prize winner having the chance to propose at the top of the cathedral.
The city is celebrating an increase in visitor numbers year-on-year of 23 per cent over the past five years.