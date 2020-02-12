Advanced search

Love is in the air in St Albans this month

PUBLISHED: 11:02 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 12 February 2020

St Albans will have light installations for the month of February. Picture: St Albans

St Albans will have light installations for the month of February. Picture: St Albans

St Albans is preparing for a month of love as it transforms into a romantic backdrop with a series of light installations, similar to the popular Christmas decorations.

Installations will be around St Albans for February. Picture: Ian ParkinsonInstallations will be around St Albans for February. Picture: Ian Parkinson

One of the contemporary love installations is a giant heart which will be situated in the city centre by the medieval Clock Tower.

There will also be a stacked love cube sign at the top of St Peter's Street which will have that Instagram appeal. A love seat outside the Museum + Gallery will provide a perfect place to get that romantic loving feeling, or to capture a proposal. An Instagram competition will be running with the prize winner having the chance to propose at the top of the cathedral.

The city is celebrating an increase in visitor numbers year-on-year of 23 per cent over the past five years.

