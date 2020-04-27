Advanced search

Faith Focus: Love and creativity in a crisis

PUBLISHED: 08:00 30 April 2020

Dennis Stamps

Dennis Stamps of Harpenden

Dennis Stamps of Harpenden

Archant

Our weekly faith column looks at current affairs from a religious perspective.

Every crisis is an opportunity. Trite but true. And we are seeing that in the crisis of this worldwide pandemic.

Unfortunately, some are using it as an opportunity for ill. Scams preying especially on the elderly and vulnerable have emerged. But on the other hand, people have seized this calamity as a chance to do good and be creative.

In Harpenden, as soon as the lockdown began, Cllr Mary Maynard with others mobilised the town council, local charities, agencies, and churches to come together to form Harpenden Cares. It provides assistance to any who call in or email requesting help. They also support neighbourhood initiatives. Projects like this have happened across the area, the nation and the world.

Equally, every church in Harpenden quickly identified the vulnerable and elderly in their congregations. Then they solicited volunteers, insuring they had appropriate safeguarding checks.

Volunteers were given a set of names to contact. Some volunteers deliver groceries and medicines. Others make regular telephone calls just to ease the loneliness.

You may also want to watch:

And such goodness is not only in the churches, but neighbourhoods have done the same. There has been a real outpouring of kindness. People coming together to love their neighbour.

One of the most interesting opportunities has been the creative dimension. Who hasn’t watched one of the videos on YouTube or Facebook where people have put COVID situation words to old

songs and made us smile?

The internet is awash in creative learning, art, keep fit - all manner of positive input for children and adults to help us while we are cooped up in our homes and flats. Churches and choirs are using

technology so that they can record individuals singing at home a song or hymn and then combine it to make a single recording of blended voices.

Our Easter service ended with the choir and members of the congregation blended to sing the Halleluiah Chorus. It was amazing.

As children of God, a crisis is an opportunity to let the creativity and the love of God shine through us to make our home, our town, our world a better place.

Canon Dennis Stamps is Rector of the Parish of Harpenden, a single parish with three churches.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sign up to In Brief, the Herts Advertiser’s newsletter that is delivered straight to your email

In Brief is the new and improved weekly newsletter brought to you by the Herts Advertiser.

St Albans live music venue makes desperate plea for support

Owner of The Horn, St Albans Adrian Bell with his grandchildren who also support the campaign. Picture: Supplied

Explosive squad attend London Colney after WW2 bombs discovered

Police closed a road in London Colney due to an explosive being found. Picture: Herts police

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police hunt vandal after ‘terrible defacement’ of benches and tombstones in Redbourn

Vandals have targeted memorial benches and tombstones in Redbourn to spread coronavrius conspiracy messages. Picture: St Albans District Council

Most Read

Sign up to In Brief, the Herts Advertiser’s newsletter that is delivered straight to your email

In Brief is the new and improved weekly newsletter brought to you by the Herts Advertiser.

St Albans live music venue makes desperate plea for support

Owner of The Horn, St Albans Adrian Bell with his grandchildren who also support the campaign. Picture: Supplied

Explosive squad attend London Colney after WW2 bombs discovered

Police closed a road in London Colney due to an explosive being found. Picture: Herts police

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police hunt vandal after ‘terrible defacement’ of benches and tombstones in Redbourn

Vandals have targeted memorial benches and tombstones in Redbourn to spread coronavrius conspiracy messages. Picture: St Albans District Council

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Herts volunteers supplying PPE in fight against coronavirus urged to check safety standards online

Hertfordshire's Local Resilience Forum has issued online guidance for volunteer PPE makers to ensure PPE meets the necessary standards to keep people safe from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of the East and North Herts CCG

Faith Focus: Love and creativity in a crisis

Dennis Stamps of Harpenden

Reports of crime down in St Albans, councillors are told

Crime in St Albans on the whole has dropped since last year.

Saints getting prepared for a ‘minefield’ few months they count the cost of coronavirus

St Albans City team photo ahead of the 2019-2020 season. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Comment: Grateful for outside space... and outspoken estate agents

Jane's kids have been making finding new ways to enjoy their garden. Picture: Jane Howdle
Drive 24