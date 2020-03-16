St Albans pupils support women in refuge

A girls' school in St Albans celebrated International Women's Week by supporting women fleeing violence.

Loreto College collected luxury and essential items for women's refuges across the district.

As the number of reported cases of domestic violence increases, the girls wanted to highlight the issue and take action.

The luxury items were delivered to Feed at St Albans Vineyard Church where they create individual 'life boxes' for women in refuges to help them as they try to rebuild their lives.

Essential items such as tea, biscuits, underwear and hairbrushes have been donated directly to another local refuge which said they were amazed at the sheer quantity of donations.

Head teacher Maire Lynch said: 'The Loreto community is always extremely generous and we were delighted with the response from parents, guardians, students and staff.'