Advanced search

St Albans pupils support women in refuge

PUBLISHED: 11:42 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 16 March 2020

Loreto students marked International Women's Day by collecting items for St Albans women fleeing domestic abuse. Picture: Supplied

Loreto students marked International Women's Day by collecting items for St Albans women fleeing domestic abuse. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A girls' school in St Albans celebrated International Women's Week by supporting women fleeing violence.

Loreto College collected luxury and essential items for women's refuges across the district.

You may also want to watch:

As the number of reported cases of domestic violence increases, the girls wanted to highlight the issue and take action.

The luxury items were delivered to Feed at St Albans Vineyard Church where they create individual 'life boxes' for women in refuges to help them as they try to rebuild their lives.

Essential items such as tea, biscuits, underwear and hairbrushes have been donated directly to another local refuge which said they were amazed at the sheer quantity of donations.

Head teacher Maire Lynch said: 'The Loreto community is always extremely generous and we were delighted with the response from parents, guardians, students and staff.'

Most Read

Coronavirus drive-through service launches in Harpenden

A drive-through testing service has now launched in Harpenden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Permission refused for additional caravan pitches in St Albans district

Additional caravans for a site in Sandridge have been rejected by SADC.

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

St Albans store opening suspended after structural set-back

The St Albans Anthropologie store will not open for six months due to building issues. Picture: Laura Bill

What coronovirus means for the property market in Hertfordshire

These are uncertain times for the local market. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Coronavirus drive-through service launches in Harpenden

A drive-through testing service has now launched in Harpenden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Permission refused for additional caravan pitches in St Albans district

Additional caravans for a site in Sandridge have been rejected by SADC.

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

St Albans store opening suspended after structural set-back

The St Albans Anthropologie store will not open for six months due to building issues. Picture: Laura Bill

What coronovirus means for the property market in Hertfordshire

These are uncertain times for the local market. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

St Albans pupils support women in refuge

Loreto students marked International Women's Day by collecting items for St Albans women fleeing domestic abuse. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus champions? We want to hear from the St Albans community about what they’re doing to help during the crisis

Are you taking part in #viralkindness? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Saracens Mavericks game postponed as Netball Superleague become latest to cancel fixtures

Netball Superleague is the latest to cancel fixtures including Saracens Mavericks trip to Loughborough Lightning. Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

Hertfordshire looked after over 50 child refugees in 2019

A Syrian refugee holds his young son in a refugee camp in northern Iraq. The Department for International Development (DFID) is leading the UK’s humanitarian response to the crisis created by ISIL ( Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) in Iraq, and getting life-saving aid to people across Iraq who have fled ISIL terrorists. The UK is delivering a total of £39.5million of aid. Credit: Andrew McConnell/Panos for DFID
Drive 24