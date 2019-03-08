Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire becomes charity patron of hospice

The Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire has become the patron of a hospice supporting people across the county and beyond.

Robert Voss is now a patron of The Hospice of St Francis in Berkhamsted, which supports 2,000 local people in Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire .

Mr Voss, who was awarded a CBE for services to British industry and voluntary work in the Queen's New Year's Honours List 2014, has been supporting the hospice for some time.

As well as formally and informally visiting the hospice, Mr Voss also gave a thank you address to dinner guests at a recent 40th anniversary dinner at Hatfield House.

At a Caribbean Women's Standing Conference Gala Dinner auction last year, he successfully bid for a pastel painting and donated it to the charity.

The piece was created in 2004 by the late Hemel Hempstead artist Christine Hillier, and is the sister to one which was already hanging in the hospice's Inpatient Unit.

He gifted the painting to "bring pleasure to patients, their families and everyone who visits".

Mr Voss said: "I am delighted to become a patron of The Hospice of St Francis.

"I have known the wonderful St Francis team for some time and have greatly admired their dedication and the care they have for their patients and their families. The atmosphere around St Francis is one of love and support and I look forward to helping build on that ethos."

The Hospice of St Francis received the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service this year and Mr Voss will present it to them in September.

Hospice CEO Kate Phipps-Wiltshire said: "Securing Mr Voss's support couldn't come at a better time for our hospice.

"We are celebrating 40 years of helping people live their precious lives well this summer yet need everyone's help in fortifying us for future generations - both in terms of supporting our funding, instigating new collaborations and ensuring outstanding hospice care is a reality for those that need it.

"Robert is passionate about raising the profile of the hospice movement within Hertfordshire, already setting up a hospital and hospices panel, and is committed to doing what he can to help us start conversations and spread the message about the important role hospices play in our county and across the UK."

Find out more about the charity at www.stfrancis.org.uk