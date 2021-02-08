News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Memories of Gang Shows past from audience and participants

Laura Bill

Published: 10:30 AM February 8, 2021   
Gang Show 2015

Apart from the annual pantomime, perhaps the biggest event in the Alban Arena's calendar is the annual St Albans Gang Show.

With the pandemic having scuppered this year's show, we couldn't let the date when it usually starts pass by without comment, so have spoken to participants and audience members about their memories of past performances in a bid to find out just what it is that makes it so special.

St Albans Gang Show has been running for decades.

Becky Alexander said: "It is such a joy and so professionally produced every year. I loved the sunflowers in shades and the giant revolving gold coin last year."

Emma Payne said: "I still have some of my Gang Show DVDs from when I was in it. That was 2005-2008 and I loved every minute of it!"

St Albans Gang Show cast members pictured outside The Alban Arena. Picture: Roger Morton

St Albans resident and former Herts Ad reporter Franki Berry took part in St Albans Gang Show from 2005/6 to 2009/10. 

She said:  "I have so many great memories of the gang show, it's hard to choose the best one. I'll never forget the opening item in my first show, we had rehearsed for months and months, but you can't prepare for the amazing feeling when that curtain rises! We all wore these amazing vibrant metallic pink jackets and danced to Stayin' Alive - I still know the routine and still have the jacket, although I'm pretty sure it wouldn't fit me now..."

On stage at the Alban Arena for St Albans Gang Show.

Franki said that gang show was a huge part of her teenage years, not only because of the rehearsals throughout autumn and winter, but because of the amazing people she met there, who I'm still friends with today. She said the experience really helped her in her career as a journalist as it gave her the confidence needed to put herself out there and meet new people.

She added: "It also taught me what it means to make a commitment and follow through with it (there are lots of rehearsals!) and how to work as a team, to be a part of something bigger than myself."

She said it also gave her other opportunities, such as the chance to perform at the O2 Arena.

St Albans News

