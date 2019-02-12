Long queues after M1 crash

Queues after the M1 crash this morning, near junction eight for Hemel Hempstead, towards St Albans. Picture: Highways England Archant

Traffic was at a standstill on the M1 this morning after a car crash on the southbound carriageway towards St Albans.

Emergency services were called at about 7.10am to reports that a Mercedes Sprinter and a Vauxhall Movano had been in a crash.

Police said that any injuries sustained by people involved were believed to be minor.

Three out of four lanes were closed on the M1 southbound by junction eight for Hemel Hempstead and there were about 50 minute queues tailing back from the scene to junction 10.

Highways England say this incident is now clear.