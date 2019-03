Delays for traffic in Radlett and Park Street

There are long delays on the A5183 through Radlett and Park Street. Picture: Google Street View Archant

There are long delays for traffic travelling through Radlett and Park Street this morning due to roadworks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The delays are on the A5183 southbound through Radlett and Park Street.

Roadworks are in place for Affinity Water.

Motorists should allow extra time for journeys.