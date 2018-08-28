Advanced search

Football Club unveils new kit in honour of London Colney woman who died from breast cancer

PUBLISHED: 13:00 26 December 2018

London Colney Football Club with their new kit. Picture: Steve Tammadge

London Colney Football Club with their new kit. Picture: Steve Tammadge

Archant

London Colney Football Club has designed a new kit raising awareness of breast cancer after losing a friend of the club to the disease.

Stuart from Tams Packaging presenting London Colney Football Club's new kit to Lucy's dad Steve Tammadge. Picture: Steve TammadgeStuart from Tams Packaging presenting London Colney Football Club's new kit to Lucy's dad Steve Tammadge. Picture: Steve Tammadge

Lucy-Jane Tammadge died at the age of 37, and her family and friends have started an appeal in her memory to raise money for the charity Breast Cancer Now.

The new kit is thought to be the first in the world to have a QR code on the back. Scanning the QR code takes the user through to a website where they can read more about Lucy and make a donation towards research.

Carton manufacturer Tams Packaging, which is based in Cuffley, offered to pay for the kit, and presented it to the team at the club’s grounds on Saturday, December 15.

The players then wore the kit for the first time in a match against Edgware.

Stuart from Tams Packaging with London Colney Football Club's new kit. Picture: Steve TammadgeStuart from Tams Packaging with London Colney Football Club's new kit. Picture: Steve Tammadge

A Virgin Money giving page for Lucy has already raised more than £20,000 in her memory. Breast Cancer Now’s aim is that by 2050 nobody will die from breast cancer.

