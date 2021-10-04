London to Brighton cycle success for St Albans businessman

Published: 4:47 PM October 4, 2021

A St Albans mechanic has raised thousands of pounds after successfully completing the London to Brighton Cycle Race.

Liam McAuliffe, owner of MAC Testing in London Road, St Albans was part of a team which collected nearly £5,000 for Great Ormond Street Hospital's charity cycle challenge to help transform the health and wellbeing of children.

This was the first such event the team had taken part in, and Liam said afterwards: “It was tough in parts, but people were so lovely to see and encouraging us it made the ride more easier.

“The training we undertook helped us to get into better shape after the lockdown, and also what helped us to stay much more motivated was knowing that we would be helping such a worthwhile cause.

“We enjoyed the training and the charity cycle so much that we are now going on to train for the next big cycle race for charity and hoping to participate in the London to Paris ride."