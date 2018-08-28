Arrest after St Albans crash leaves woman seriously injured
PUBLISHED: 14:32 07 February 2019
A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after a crash in St Albans yesterday.
Police were called at 9.09pm to reports of a collision in London Road.
A silver Ford Fiesta and a pedestrian were involved.
The pedestrian, a woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Road closures were put in place.
A 24-year-old man from London Colney has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Any witnesses, or anyone with information or dash cam footage, should contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 851 of February 6.