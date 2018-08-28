Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Arrest after St Albans crash leaves woman seriously injured

PUBLISHED: 14:32 07 February 2019

A female pedestrian has been left seriously injured after a crash in St Albans on London Road. Picture: Google Street View

A female pedestrian has been left seriously injured after a crash in St Albans on London Road. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after a crash in St Albans yesterday.

Police were called at 9.09pm to reports of a collision in London Road.

A silver Ford Fiesta and a pedestrian were involved.

The pedestrian, a woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Road closures were put in place.

A 24-year-old man from London Colney has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information or dash cam footage, should contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 851 of February 6.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Armed police rush to St Albans back garden after alleged knife threats

There were armed police on Rodney Avenue. Picture: Craig Shepheard

Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre plans get go-ahead

Plans have been given the go-ahead for Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Trains to St Albans may be cut in new timetable for May 2019

Overcrowding at St Albans City station. (Picture: Jo Howard)

Woman, 20, given suspended sentence for carrying knife in St Albans

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Car seized in St Albans after driver tries to evade police

Police seized a car in St Albans today. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Most Read

Armed police rush to St Albans back garden after alleged knife threats

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre plans get go-ahead

#includeImage($article, 225)

Trains to St Albans may be cut in new timetable for May 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman, 20, given suspended sentence for carrying knife in St Albans

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car seized in St Albans after driver tries to evade police

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Arrest after St Albans crash leaves woman seriously injured

A female pedestrian has been left seriously injured after a crash in St Albans on London Road. Picture: Google Street View

Grudge match: England vs Ireland in a St Albans showdown ahead of UK’s Strongest Man competition

Pa O'Dwyer, last year's winner of the UK's Strongest Man.

Men arrested following thefts from vehicles in Redbourn, Markyate and Flamstead

Police arrested four men in connection with thefts from vehicles in Markyate, Flamstead and Redbourn.

Harpenden Town looking up the table despite the weather proving to be their nemesis

Harpenden Town manager Danny Plumb. Picture: DANNY LOO

Nearly 600 burglaries in St Albans district in 2018 remain unsolved

Police have reminded people to double lock PVC doors to prevent intruders.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists