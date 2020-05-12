Advanced search

Police officer airlifted to hospital after serious crash in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 15:18 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 12 May 2020

An officer has been airlifted to hospital after a police car collided with a brick wall and overturned.

An officer has been airlifted to hospital after a police car collided with a brick wall and overturned.

A police officer has been airlifted to hospital following a ‘serious’ collision in St Albans.

London Road has been closed following the crash which happened when the police car was responding to an incident.

The car hit a brick wall and overturned. Nobody else was injured in the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

