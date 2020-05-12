Police officer airlifted to hospital after serious crash in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 15:18 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 12 May 2020
Archant
A police officer has been airlifted to hospital following a ‘serious’ collision in St Albans.
London Road has been closed following the crash which happened when the police car was responding to an incident.
The car hit a brick wall and overturned. Nobody else was injured in the crash.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
