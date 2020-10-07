Advanced search

St Albans woman raises over £8,000 for homeless charity Shelter

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 October 2020

Supporters lined Ali's London Marathon route, donning landmarks from the capital. Picture: Abi Giles

Supporters lined Ali's London Marathon route, donning landmarks from the capital. Picture: Abi Giles

A St Albans Virtual Marathon runner battled the elements to raise over £8,000 for Shelter on Sunday.

From left to right: Jo Gordon, Neil Drury, Abi Giles, Milly Drury and Ali Chason. Picture: Abi GilesFrom left to right: Jo Gordon, Neil Drury, Abi Giles, Milly Drury and Ali Chason. Picture: Abi Giles

Starting her challenge at 5.30am, Alison Chason braved the rain and flood water to complete her marathon in five and a half hours.

Crossing the finish line in Longacres park, Ali was greeted by her supporters.

Ali’s efforts have raised much-needed funds for Shelter, the housing and homeless charity. As well as running the Virtual London Marathon, Ali has organised and run Zumba classes over Zoom, with a three-hour long Zumbathon raising over £1,000.

Ali joined by Christine Drury, after completing her marathon. Picture: Abi GilesAli joined by Christine Drury, after completing her marathon. Picture: Abi Giles

Her route through St Albans was lined by her supporters, with some creative friends making London landmarks such as Big Ben and donning masks with faces of the Royal Family.

To donate to Ali’s marathon challenge, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Alison-Chason2

