St Albans woman raises over £8,000 for homeless charity Shelter
PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 October 2020
A St Albans Virtual Marathon runner battled the elements to raise over £8,000 for Shelter on Sunday.
Starting her challenge at 5.30am, Alison Chason braved the rain and flood water to complete her marathon in five and a half hours.
Crossing the finish line in Longacres park, Ali was greeted by her supporters.
Ali’s efforts have raised much-needed funds for Shelter, the housing and homeless charity. As well as running the Virtual London Marathon, Ali has organised and run Zumba classes over Zoom, with a three-hour long Zumbathon raising over £1,000.
Her route through St Albans was lined by her supporters, with some creative friends making London landmarks such as Big Ben and donning masks with faces of the Royal Family.
To donate to Ali’s marathon challenge, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Alison-Chason2
