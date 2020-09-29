Advanced search

Family to run from London to Wheathampstead for learning disability charity

PUBLISHED: 11:17 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 29 September 2020

Michael Adlam, 70, and his two daughters, Charlotte Adlam, 41, and Melissa Bridge, 38, are running the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon for Mencap. Picture: Supplied

A Hertfordshire family are tackling the 2020 London Marathon for learning disability charity Mencap.

Michael Adlam, 70, and his two daughters Charlotte Adlam, 41, and Melissa Bridge, 38, are taking on the challenge to thank the charity for the support it has provided their son and brother, Sam, who has William’s Syndrome and a learning disability.

In place of the usual race, the family will be running their own 26.2 mile course, crossing the finishing line at Sam’s home in Wheathampstead.

Sam lives with his mum, who is his primary carer, and lockdown measures meant that the family were unable to be together at the height of the pandemic. With newer and fewer restrictions now in place, the family have since been reunited.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Charlotte Adlam said: “Life hasn’t been easy for Sam at all and as he’s got older, he’s faced more challenges.”

She further explained that there are fewer routes that can be taken for people like Sam as they get older.

“That’s why we’re running for Mencap. Having Mencap with support for adults, where there is such a gap, is really important.”

The family have raised over £5,000 for the charity so far as part of the special virtual 40th race.

Mencap is the official charity of the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon, after being chosen as the company’s charity partner of the year.

The Adlam family will join 309 Mencap runners participating in this years event, running, jogging and walking a 26.2-mile route of their choice over a 24-hour period.

Edel Harris, chief executive of Mencap, says: “While Mencap runners won’t have the race day they planned and trained for this year, we can still all support the Adlam family to have the day they deserve by cheering them on during their virtual run and donating to their fundraising page.

“As the official charity of the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon, all of our runners will be helping to raise awareness about learning disability and support peeople with a learning disability to lead happy and healthy lives just like anyone else.

To donate to the Adlam family’s fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charlotte-melissa-mike

