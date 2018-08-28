Luton Airport reports 45 per cent drop in noise complaints between July and September

London Luton Airport. Picture: Luton Airport Archant

London Luton Airport (LLA) has seen a 45 per cent drop in the number of noise complaints compared to last year.

According to the Quarterly Monitoring Report for July to September 2018, the number of noise complaints decreased from 5,785 during this period in 2017 to 3,175 in 2018.

It was also reported the number of complainants has also fallen, with 60 per cent of all complaints being made by 10 individuals.

Flight operations manager James Dontas said: “While noise from aircraft is unavoidable, we are always working to minimise and mitigate its impact on the local community wherever possible.”

LLA has committed itself to reducing noise pollution through its Noise Action Plan and has invested £100,000 a year on insulation projects in properties in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

LLA recorded an increase of passengers from 4.79 million in the third quarter last year to 4.95 million this year.