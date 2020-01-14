Advanced search

Witness appeal after man stabbed in London Colney

PUBLISHED: 14:15 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 14 January 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Cotlandswick, London Colney. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a 20-year-old man was stabbed in a serious targeted assault in London Colney.

The victim was assaulted by at least two people in Cotlandswick at around 6.35pm yesterday (Monday, January 13).

He sustained serious injuries, including stab wounds to his body and injuries to his arm, finger and face, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Det Sgt Jon Green said: "We know there were other people involved, who were carrying weapons. However, this was a targeted assault and we believe the victim knew his assailants.

"We have spoken to a number of witnesses already but if you were in the area or have any further information or know who the offenders are, we would like to hear from you.

"The victim has received a number of serious injuries and we need as much information as possible to catch the people responsible."

Just prior to the assault, the windows and windscreen of a vehicle nearby were smashed, and police believe the two incidents are linked.

The victim remains in hospital with multiple serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

St Albans district neighbourhood inspector Andy Wiseman said: "We believe this was an isolated incident between parties known to each other.

"We understand that this will have caused concern within the community and my officers are available to speak to concerned residents."

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 41/3799/20.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report.

