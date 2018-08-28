Advanced search

Nativity play with real donkey and babies ‘brings Bethlehem to London Colney’

PUBLISHED: 15:51 14 December 2018

St Bernadette's Primary School in London Colney held a nativity play with a real donkey and real babies. Picture: St Bernadette's School

A London Colney primary school went the extra mile for its nativity play by including a real donkey and baby.

St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary School held the nativity on Thursday, December 13, with a real-live donkey and two babies taking turns to play baby Jesus.

Declan the Donkey was sourced from Ark Farm in Bedfordshire, appearing in both the matinee and the evening performances. Baby Jesus was played by baby Halle in the matinee and baby Cillian in the evening, both from families at the school.

Headteacher Sandra Lavelle-Murphy said: “Comments from the audience were how we brought Bethlehem to London Colney. The babies were true professionals taking to the stage without any rehearsals.

“As head teacher I would like to congratulate the children on what was a truly wonderful performance. An evening where they showcased just how talented, brave and committed they are.”

