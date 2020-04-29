Explosive squad attend London Colney after WW2 bombs discovered

A bomb disposal unit was called to London Colney last week

Police were called at 12.51pm on Wednesday, April 22 to help the fire service after the discovery of 16 white phosphorous World War Two grenades which had been found while a building site was being excavated.

Road closures and a cordon were put in place while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal carried out a controlled explosion.

Resident Steven Korbek said: “It was very overwhelming. The explosion was unreal. I could feel it shake the ground. There was a massive mushroom cloud. Police did a brilliant job of keeping everyone safe.”