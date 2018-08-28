Advanced search

London Colney pensioner receives replacement for stolen bike

PUBLISHED: 14:47 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:47 13 December 2018

PC Steve Whittaker and PC Lauren Wilson with pensioner Leslie Roberts and his new bike. Picture: Herts Police

PC Steve Whittaker and PC Lauren Wilson with pensioner Leslie Roberts and his new bike. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

An 83-year-old man who had his bike stolen was given a new set of wheels by a St Albans charity.

Pensioner Leslie Roberts had his bike stolen from allotments in Richardson Close in London Colney on Tuesday, October 9.

PC Steve Whittaker, who recently joined the London Colney, St Stephen and St Albans East safer neighbourhood team, said: “Mr Roberts who is aged 83 was so upset to find his bike stolen as he relies on it to get around and it helps keep him fit and healthy.

“We tried to trace the person responsible but without any CCTV or any leads, unfortunately we have been unable to get his bike back.”

The new bike was donated through Age Concern St Albans earlier this month.

PC Lauren Wilson, who has also recently joined the team, sourced the replacement bike, which was serviced and fitted with new lights.

She said: “Mr Roberts was over the moon to get a new bike. We’ve already seen him riding it around London Colney.

“It’s never nice to be a victim of crime and we hope this gesture has helped reassure him that London Colney is still a nice place to live.”

