London Colney woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in London Colney.

Ahsanullah Nawazai suffered fatal stab wounds in London Colney. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police Ahsanullah Nawazai suffered fatal stab wounds in London Colney. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police

The woman, who is from London Colney, is currently in police custody.

The arrest follows the death of 20-year-old Ahsanullah Nawazai, who was found seriously injured in Walsingham Way at 7.15pm on November 28.

He had suffered a number of stab wounds and was taken to hospital, where he later passed away.

Any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police should call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/60757/18. You can also report information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to one of our operators in the Force Communications Room via web chat.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.