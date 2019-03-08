Suspected London Colney landmine actually abandoned car part

A suspected landmine was discovered in London Colney. Picture: John Andrews Archant

A suspected landmine in London Colney has turned out to be an abandoned car part.

The object was discovered at 4.05pm on Tuesday near a river in Summers Way, with the police alerted.

A 100m cordon was put in place and the park area was closed.

Police made enquiries to identify the device and contacted Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD).

At around 5.20pm, the object was identified as an abandoned car part. The EOD's attendance was therefore not required and the cordon was lifted.