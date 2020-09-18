Advanced search

Van crashes into vehicles in London Colney

PUBLISHED: 12:20 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 18 September 2020

A van crashed in London Colney High Street on the morning of September 18. Picture: John Andrews

A van crashed in London Colney High Street on the morning of September 18. Picture: John Andrews

A delivery van left the road and collided with three stationary vehicles in London Colney High Street this morning.

A van crashed in London Colney High Street on the morning of September 18. Picture: John Andrews

The collision occurred at around 9.45am and the road was re-opened two hours later.

The fire and ambulance services also attended the scene, and a county highways team was called out to deal with damage to a lamppost and an oil spillage.

