Van crashes into vehicles in London Colney
PUBLISHED: 12:20 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 18 September 2020
Archant
A delivery van left the road and collided with three stationary vehicles in London Colney High Street this morning.
The collision occurred at around 9.45am and the road was re-opened two hours later.
The fire and ambulance services also attended the scene, and a county highways team was called out to deal with damage to a lamppost and an oil spillage.
