Van crashes into vehicles in London Colney

A delivery van left the road and collided with three stationary vehicles in London Colney High Street this morning.

The collision occurred at around 9.45am and the road was re-opened two hours later.

The fire and ambulance services also attended the scene, and a county highways team was called out to deal with damage to a lamppost and an oil spillage.