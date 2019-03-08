Thirty metres of hedgerow catch fire in London Colney
PUBLISHED: 10:38 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 20 September 2019
Archant
Firefighters rushed to a stretch of hedgerow which was ablaze in London Colney yesterday evening.
You may also want to watch:
It is unclear what caused 30 metres of foliage to go up in flames on Pegrum Drive at about 5.30pm, but firefighters had dealt with the incident by 6.45pm.
The St Albans crew used one back pack and one hose reel for the fire.
Herts Fire and Rescue Service Tweeted: "St Albans Fire mobilised to grassland alight near Napsbury Park, London Colney - difficult access to the fire but crews extinguished swiftly using one hosereel."