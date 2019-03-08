Thirty metres of hedgerow catch fire in London Colney

Firefighters rushed to a stretch of hedgerow which was ablaze in London Colney yesterday evening.

It is unclear what caused 30 metres of foliage to go up in flames on Pegrum Drive at about 5.30pm, but firefighters had dealt with the incident by 6.45pm.

The St Albans crew used one back pack and one hose reel for the fire.

Herts Fire and Rescue Service Tweeted: "St Albans Fire mobilised to grassland alight near Napsbury Park, London Colney - difficult access to the fire but crews extinguished swiftly using one hosereel."