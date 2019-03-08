London Colney GP surgery development proposals 'fail to answer resident's concerns'

Concerns have been raised about "vague" plans to relocate a GP surgery in London Colney.

Proposals are in the pipeline to construct a new Lattimore and Village Surgery near the Caledon Community Centre on Caledon Road.

The current High Street surgery's lease has expired, which means a new site must be found for the practice to continue.

In the past the surgery operated from two sites in London Colney and St Albans - but the city practice was closed because its lease was also not renewed.

London Colney Parish Council (LCPC) own the land which could be developed, but it said neither the centre or library will close during the development.

The plans are being created by development manger Assura and architect James Totty Partnership.

Practice manager at the current surgery, Denise Wait, said: "With our population growing quickly, our facilities to care for our patients need to keep up with that demand.

"This new building allows us to provide our St Albans and London Colney patients and the wider community with the excellent healthcare services they deserve in a modern purpose-built premise."

Assistant director - premises at the East and North Hertfordshire CCG and Herts Valley CCG, Sue Fogden, said the proposal would be funded through the Estates and Technology Transformation Fund.

Assura said a planning application has not yet been submitted to St Albans City and District Council, but a special exhibition of the proposals will be on display in a drop-in session at the Caledon Community Centre.

If the application is approved, Assura expect construction to start by early 2020.

However, the coordinator for Campaign for Colney, Brett Ellis, said the plans "fail to answer a series of resident's concerns" such as developing a green space and parking provision.

He said: "Although it is needed, there are numerous brownfield sites that can be used, we are unsure as to what benefits, if any, building on green spaces at this location will provide, we have no detail regarding size or scope, and the consultation will no doubt prove to be a sham.

"We call on the parish council to give residents detail regarding all the points raised by Campaign for Colney prior to the consultation event and ask that further consultation events are planned to give residents the opportunity to air their views."

LCPC declined to comment. The exhibition will be at the community centre on September 10 from 2pm to 7pm.