Advanced search

London Colney Parish Council sets up good neighbour volunteer scheme for those self-isolating

PUBLISHED: 11:02 22 March 2020

London Colney Parish Council has set up a hotline for volunteers to get in touch with ideas to help those self-isolating. Picture: Google

London Colney Parish Council has set up a hotline for volunteers to get in touch with ideas to help those self-isolating. Picture: Google

Archant

London Colney Parish Council has set up a “Good Neighbours Hotline”, after being inundated with volunteers hoping to support those in isolation.

The parish council suspended activities including weekly seated exercise classes and lunch clubs, to safeguard the community against the coronavirus.

You may also want to watch:

In response to people keen to offer help to their neighbours, the council has today set up a ‘Good Neighbours’ Hotline where those who need help, or those offering support can pass on their details to the parish council office.

Parish council chair Cllr Katherine Gardner said: “We will be working with the churches, community groups and police to identify and offer support to all those residents who need the services of a Good Neighbour whether its delivering shopping, collecting a prescription, posting a letter or whatever will help make life a bit easier for them.”

For more information, contact Antonia Wingate on 01727 821314 or email events@londoncolney-pc.gov.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Harpenden man in hospitality loses job due to coronavirus

Harpenden man Peter Boswell claims he has lost his job due to the coronavirus. Picture: Supplied

The Maltings in St Albans creates ‘safety zone’ for shoppers

ID shot of St Albans Town Centre, The Maltings Shopping centre, Shoppers

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Coronavirus drive-through service launches in Harpenden

A drive-through testing service has now launched in Harpenden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Albans pubs face closure crisis over coronovirus strategy

The Save St Albans Pubs campaign outside The Boot in St Albans. Local pubs face an unprecedented crisis because of coronavirus. Picture: Save St Albans Pubs

Most Read

Harpenden man in hospitality loses job due to coronavirus

Harpenden man Peter Boswell claims he has lost his job due to the coronavirus. Picture: Supplied

The Maltings in St Albans creates ‘safety zone’ for shoppers

ID shot of St Albans Town Centre, The Maltings Shopping centre, Shoppers

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Coronavirus drive-through service launches in Harpenden

A drive-through testing service has now launched in Harpenden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Albans pubs face closure crisis over coronovirus strategy

The Save St Albans Pubs campaign outside The Boot in St Albans. Local pubs face an unprecedented crisis because of coronavirus. Picture: Save St Albans Pubs

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans’ Alban Arena closes its doors during coronavirus crisis

The Alban Arena in St Albans has closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Alan Davies

London Colney Parish Council sets up good neighbour volunteer scheme for those self-isolating

London Colney Parish Council has set up a hotline for volunteers to get in touch with ideas to help those self-isolating. Picture: Google

Hatfield man who saved woman near St Albans from burning car would do it again

Three minutes after Steve Dance rescued the woman on A414 near St Albans. Picture: Steve Dance.

New NHS app aims to reduce waiting times for minor injuries in Herts

The WaitLess app provides live information feeds from treatment centres across Hertfordshire. Picture: Pexels

Patient dies at Lister Hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

A patient died after coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24