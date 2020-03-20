London Colney Parish Council sets up good neighbour volunteer scheme for those self-isolating

London Colney Parish Council has set up a “Good Neighbours Hotline”, after being inundated with volunteers hoping to support those in isolation.

The parish council suspended activities including weekly seated exercise classes and lunch clubs, to safeguard the community against the coronavirus.

In response to people keen to offer help to their neighbours, the council has today set up a ‘Good Neighbours’ Hotline where those who need help, or those offering support can pass on their details to the parish council office.

Parish council chair Cllr Katherine Gardner said: “We will be working with the churches, community groups and police to identify and offer support to all those residents who need the services of a Good Neighbour whether its delivering shopping, collecting a prescription, posting a letter or whatever will help make life a bit easier for them.”

For more information, contact Antonia Wingate on 01727 821314 or email events@londoncolney-pc.gov.uk.