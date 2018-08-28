Advanced search

London Colney Parish Council hold public meeting on Hertsmere Garden Village

PUBLISHED: 09:16 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:20 30 November 2018

Residents and politicians met in London Colney to discuss the Hertsmere Borough Council local Plan. Picture: Debbie White.

London Colney Parish Council has pledged to mobilise against a proposed garden village in Hertsmere.

Many attendees at a public meeting on Wednesday (21) were opposed to the garden village, which would mean 6,000 homes to the immediate south-east and east of London Colney.

London Colney Parish Council chair Malcolm MacMillan explained the consultation would not take place until next autumn and a decision was likely to be agreed in 2021.

“The parish council will do all it can to mobilise a maximum village response appropriate for each phase,” he said.

St Albans district council cabinet member, Mary Maynard, said that council would express concerns about the use of Green Belt without meriting special circumstances.

Cllr Dreda Gordon was concerned about the “gridlock on our bypass which will lead to the High Street being at a stand-still.”

