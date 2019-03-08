London Colney flat closed in wake of class A drug arrests

A flat in London Colney's Reed Close has been subject to a closure order which means nobody apart from Aldwyck Housing Association and the emergency services can enter it until October 24. Picture: Herts police Archant

A closure order has been secured on a London Colney flat this week - after three people were arrested on suspicion of class A drug offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following ongoing anti-social behaviour and suspected drug dealing at an address in Reed Close, officers from the St Albans Community Safety Unit were successful in securing a three-month closure order at St Albans Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

It means that nobody besides Aldwyck Housing Association and the emergency services can enter the flat until October 24, and anyone who breaches this order could be arrested.

The order was granted after intelligence was received to suggest that the property was being used for suspected drug dealing and taking.

Following the execution of a drugs warrant on July 11, an amount of suspected class A drugs was seized - as well as supply bags and scales.

A 40-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man - both from London Colney - were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and handling stolen goods. A 37-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

You may also want to watch:

All three have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Mike Saunders, from the St Albans Community Safety Unit, said: "As well as working with Aldwyck, we also worked with residents whose quality of life was compromised by ongoing anti-social behaviour, which included vehicles turning up at the address at anti-social hours throughout the night.

"We are committed to doing everything in our power to deal with suspected drug use and anti-social behaviour - and a closure order is a significant step in giving residents their quality of life back.

"If you have information about suspected drug activity and anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood, please don't hesitate to report it to us because we will take it seriously and we will do all we can to prevent it from adversely affecting the lives of decent, law-abiding people who live nearby.

He added: "I want to further reassure local residents that we will continue to monitor the situation and take further action if necessary."

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour or suspected drug activity can report it via herts.police.uk/report, or call police on 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.