Driver dies following London Colney bypass crash

PUBLISHED: 11:16 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 08 June 2020

A man in his 40s has died after a crash on the A1081 London Coloney bypass, where his van collided with a bridge support. Picture: Google

Archant

A man in his 40s has died following a crash on the A1081 London Colney bypass this morning.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage following the fatal collision.

Police were called at 3.40am to reports that a white Peugeot Partner van had left the northbound carriageway and collided with a bridge support.

Officers and the East of England Ambulance Service attended but sadly the driver, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Sgt Russell Jones said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the driver who sadly lost his life following this collision.

“We are investigating the circumstances of this incident and I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed it, has information that could help or has relevant dash cam footage to make contact with us.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who may have seen a white Peugeot Partner van driving in the area in the early hours of this morning.

“I can be contacted directly via email at russell.jones2@herts.pnn.police.uk.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting Op Essay

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

