Emergency services called to crash in London Colney

The A1081 London Colney bypass is closed following a crash between a car and a lorry.

Police, fire and ambulance services are at the scene of a crash between a car and a lorry in London Colney.

The collision took place at around 1.30pm today on the A1081 London Colney bypass.

A Vauxhall Corsa and a lorry were involved, and fire and ambulance services are currently at the scene.

The road has been closed in both directions and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.