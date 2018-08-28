Advanced search

London Colney councillor and former clerk raise £2,000 for cancer charities

PUBLISHED: 11:25 10 January 2019

Irene Casper (left) and Dreda Gordon (right) hand a cheque over to Mount Vernon Cancer Care Charitable Fund at Lister Hospital.

A cancer unit and Macmillan will both benefit from £2,000 raised at a quiz night in London Colney.

District councillor Dreda Gordon and former London Colney Parish Council clerk Irene Casper organised the quiz night after surviving breast cancer.

Cllr Gordon said: “We both had treatment at Mount Vernon cancer care unit and we had such wonderful support from the staff there, who were so caring and understanding as it’s quite scary being diagnosed with cancer.

“The Macmillan nurses were always there at the end of a phone if you had any questions about the treatment or any concerns.

“They made it as bearable as they possibly could.

“Even though the experience was pretty awful, the support from different agencies was wonderful.

“We want to give something back so they can be in place for other people.”

The quiz was held at the Caledon Community Centre on Caledon Road in London Colney last October.

Dreda Gordon and Irene Casper handed over a cheque for £1,000 to Mount Vernon at Lister Hospital in Stevenage in December.

They have received a certificate from Macmillan for donating the other £1,000 to them.

Macmillan Fundraising Manager for Hertfordshire Georgia Clark said: “On behalf of Macmillan, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Dreda and Irene for hosting a quiz night in aid of the charity and raising a fantastic £1,000.

“The funds raised as a result of people’s generosity, could help to provide vital financial support to local people living with cancer through our Hertfordshire Macmillan Benefits Advice service.

“Macmillan’s research shows four out of five people are, on average, £570 worse off each month because of a cancer diagnosis. People can often feel reluctant to apply for financial support and may find the application process lengthy or confusing.

“Our trained financial advisors provide free, confidential guidance, information and support to help soften the financial blow for people affected by cancer, their families and carers.”

East and North Herts NHS Trust, which runs Lister Hospital and Mount Vernon Cancer Centre, has been contacted for comment.

